Bobby Ball Rock On Variety Show Tommy Cannon shares emotional tribute to best friend 'Mr Showbiz' Bobby Ball at the inaugural event where stars Russell Watson, Sheridan Smith and Jason Manford will take to the stage

Pictures Dave and Darren Nelson Tommy Cannon takes to the stage at Blackpool Opera House for inaugural Bobby Ball Rock On Variety Show

Bobby's sons Rob and Darren, who perform together as The Harper Brothers will also take to the iconic stage later this evening for the inaugural variety show in aid of the Bobby Ball Foundation

Walking on stage to tremendous applause, Bobby's best friend Tommy Cannon - who rocketed to the heights of fame with their double-act following their appearance on Opportunity Knocks in 1969 - said it had been painful not to have given him his pal a final goodbye.

His act tonight he said would be words 'from the heart' in honour of his lifelong friend and comedy partner. He said: "Tonight is without doubt a celebration of Bobby.

"Of course I'd like him to be by my side tonight. It's nerve-wracking to be here in Blackpool Opera House without him.