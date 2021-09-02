The cast of the comedy Bouncers at Chorley Theatre this month

Written by John Godber, it was first performed by Chorley Amateur Dramatic & Operatic Society (CADOS) in 2000 and now an actor in that original cast is bringing it back for a 21st Anniversary run.

When it was first staged it was so successful the length of the run doubled.

Steve Unsworth stars and directs the show, which is both a celebration and warning about working-class Britons going out.

Set in the 1990s, with references to the Spice Girls and David Ginola, the play covers an evening at nightclub Mr Cinders.

This hilarious and outrageous parody of past discos introduces the audience to the Bouncers, four brutish lads manning the doors, and the people who visit the club from giggly girls, to Hooray Henrys, and lads on the make, ending with dodgy fast food and wild taxi ride home.

The production recreates the tatty, glitzy glamour and flashing lights of the disco floor along with the loneliness of a night stood by the bins.

Unsworth and fellow actors Joe Mills, Danny Price, and Jacob Prince portray over 20 characters with laughter, dancing, and a bit of cringe.

Steve Unsworth says: “This is a piece that is desperately close to my heart for many reasons; it’s a challenging piece for an actor but at the same time a joy to be a part of, it is loved by audiences, and it has enabled me to share a stage with some amazing people.”

The play opens Monday September 6 until Saturday September 11, at 8pm every night.