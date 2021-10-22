‘Freddie Mercury’ and ‘Elvis’ all set for 50 mile charity walk

Mark Croasdale as Elvis and Leyland Town Team Chairman Martin Carlin as Freddie Mercury.

The sponsored walk, which will take place over a three-day period from Friday 12 November starting at Morecambe to Blackpool then finishing off at Leyland, is to raise much needed funds for St Catherine’s Hospice and light up Leyland at Christmas.

Martin, who has been chairman for over six years, will be walking alongside the likes of ‘Elvis’ and David Bowe - with Leyland team treasurer Mark Croasdale, manager of the Market Ale House Jack Godwin and Jon-Lee Herbert of Pure AV.

Explaining how it all came to fruition and his reason for choosing this charity, he said: “We like to do our bit for charity by raising money. We are more fortunate this year in that we are able to do that now.

Market Ale House Manager Jack Godwin as David Bowie.

“I wanted to do something big so I asked the guys and they agreed.”

He added: “It touches a lot of people’s hearts and it’s a local charity as well. We are hoping to raise over £3,000.

“I might make it an annual thing with a chosen charity every year.”

Norman Cutler, Community Engagement Manager at St Catherine's Hospice, added: “The Leyland Town Team and Leyland Festival are great supporters of St Catherine’s, and we’re incredibly grateful that they’re fundraising for us as part of their Christmas lights campaign this year.

Jon-Lee Herbert of Pure AV dressed as Uncle Albert.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Martin, Jack, Mark and Jon in fancy dress as they take on this gruelling two-day walking challenge – and we hope the weather is kind to them!

“I’d like to thank the team for thinking of us at this time – it is only thanks to amazing supporters like them that our charity is able to provide specialist palliative and end-of-life care at the hospice and in people’s own homes now and in the future.”

The light up Leyland at Christmas festival will take place on Saturday 27 November when Hough Lane will be closed off to play host to live music. Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall aka Tyrone will also be making a guest appearance, taking the reins of switching on the lights, with another celebrity yet to be confirmed.

Another event in Leyland’s social calendar will be a four day bonaza festival for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, primed for the bank holiday in June 2022 which will include great headliners and a car show.

With the theme still to be announced, Martin promises that next year’s festival will be “bigger and better than it’s ever been.”