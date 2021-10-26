Halloween Spooktacular for Chorley Markets

The popular Chorley Markets.

With the support of Chorley Council, Totally Locally Chorley, is organising a series of themed market days starting with a Halloween Spooktacular this Sunday, October 31, which promises to offer something for everyone.

Leader of Chorley Council Alistair Bradley said: “It is vital that we continue to support local traders by giving people a reason to keep visiting Chorley and remind them what fantastic unique businesses we have here.

“One of the ways we can do this is by delivering events and also by supporting groups, such as Totally Locally Chorley with their initiatives and events. We’re all working towards supporting the local economy so it’s great that we can work together on this.”

The Halloween Spooktacular event will feature plenty of shopping, ghoulish fun activities for children including a slime workshop and spooky characters, shows, spooky music, games and competitions, plus a range of delicious food and drink.

Totally Locally Chorley, consists of independent town centre businesses, who work towards showcasing independent businesses to ensure Chorley continues to be a vibrant town and sustainable local economy.

The popular Totally Locally Christmas Market will take place on 21 November along with the Chorley Christmas light switch on organised by Chorley Council, promising to be a great day.