Here are five of the best art galleries in Lancashire

1.
Ascot Studios, Unit H, Bee Mill, Ribchester
Ascot Studios was founded in 2005 and over the last 15 years have sold hundreds of original paintings to discerning art collectors all over the world. They have a wealth of experience, including the procurement of highly collectible 20th century museum artists.
The gallery now represents an exclusive group of leading contemporary artists.
The exhibition space is located in Bee Mill, in the historic Roman village of Ribchester.
And throughout the year there is a constantly rotating selection of original and collectible artwork on display from their artists.
Visit www.ascotstudios.com/
2.
Loughran Gallery, Gill Lane, Walmer Bridge, near Preston
Loughran Gallery is a gallery with a simple ethos: to provide a welcoming environment to help you find something you love.
Operating as a roaming gallery throughout the year, it collaborates with its collectors to help them curate and build their art collections.
It offers an unintimidating and open introduction to a defined and established rostrum of artists. These include: Charlie Barton, Chris Levine, Dale vN Marshall, Dave White, Harland Miller, Jessica Zoob, Jonathan Yeo, Maddie Rose Hills and Piers Bourke.
The relaxed approach to art of Loughran Gallery means its shows are guaranteed to be fun.
3.
The Elles Gallery, Gage Street, St Nicholas Arcade, Lancaster
At The Elles Gallery you will find work by John Elles. In his paintings he merges the modern townscapes with elements of the past, presenting a rich re-imagining of familiar places. He also creates portraits of favourite cultural heroes from music, film and sport.
4.
The Grundy Art Gallery, Queen Street, Blackpool
The Grundy Art Gallery was founded by the brothers Cuthbert and John Grundy in 1911 with the ambition to show the best art of the day to the people of Blackpool. It has been at the centre of artistic life in Blackpool for over 100 years and is now recognized as a leading contemporary visual arts venue in the North West region with a growing national and international profile.