Here's everything you need to know and how to get tickets for Blackpool Winter Wonderland spectacular Christmas Bongo's Bingo at Blackpool Tower Ballroom on December 16, 17, and 18

Winter Wonderland Bongo's Bingo specials this December at Blackpool Tower

When is Bongo's Bingo coming back to Blackpool?

The original and defining bingo rave phenomenon gears up for the magical season on December 16, 17 and 18.

The dates are Thursday 16, Friday 17, Saturday 18 daytime and evening show) and Sunday 19 December.

What is Bongo's Bingo?

Bongo’s Bingo combines the much-loved quaint pastime of bingo with a mesmeric live show, crazy antics and weird and wonderful prizes which have helped create one of the most talked about nights out in the country.

What to expect from festive Bongo's Bingo at Blackpool Tower

The Blackpool Tower will be infused with more festive magic than Hamleys and stuffed like an Xmas stocking with lashings of merriment, majestic singalong music - including of course Fairytale of New York - and amazing prizes only Santa would approve of.

The December shows promise to be an 'all-out festive extravaganzas, distilling all of the familiar elements of Bongo’s Bingo and adding a sprinkling of magical festive dust.'

Jonny Bongo said: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year and we are gearing up for a brilliant season of festive shows in Blackpool at the legendary Tower. Our Winter Wonderland dates are always packed to the brim with festive madness and magic – it’s going to be class.”

Are tickets still available?