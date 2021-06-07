The Mayflower 400 banner outside Chorley Town Hall

Volunteers of the Myles Standish ‘2020 +1’ Working Group are preparing for their delayed events which were postponed from last year.

Lincoln Shields, chairman of the group, said: “The National Lottery Heritage Fund have kindly extended our grant funding, allowing many of the events to be free.

“We look forward to commemorating Chorley’s connection to the Pilgrims’ journey to America through Military Officer Myles Standish, believed to have been born in Chorley.”

Myles Standish travelled with the Pilgrims on the Mayflower

When last year’s COVID-19 restrictions meant many Mayflower 400 events all over the country were cancelled or postponed, the working group - in collaboration with Chorley Council - was committed to re-working the schedule in readiness for in-person events to take place once again.

The events schedule begins with the first ever Myles Standish Trophy Golf Competition at Duxbury Park Golf Course on Saturday June 19, followed by a formal Relaunch Reception Evening on Friday June 25.

Other events include a Family Fun Day on July 4 at Duxbury Park Golf Course, a Parish to Parish Walk and a Big Band Dance evening at the Lancastrian Suite. The festivities will round off with a Gala Concert on September 25.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, said: ‘‘I am very much looking forward to seeing the plans of the local working group come to life after the disappointment of postponements last year.

A replica of the Mayflower sails into Plymouth last year to mark the Mayflower 400 celebrations

“It’s great for Chorley to recognise its part in the Mayflower 400 commemorations and I believe these events will raise local awareness of our connection to such a significant event in history.”

The Mayflower 400 Four Nations Ceremony in Plymouth will mark the close of international commemorations on July 11.