Party will go ahead for Blackpool Rocks with new date announced at Winter Gardens for July 24

DJ Danny Howard delighted to kick off ultimate Blackpool comeback party

In a statement promoters Cuffe and Taylor, partnered with DJ Danny Howard and Alex Huckerby said they remained committed to seeing Blackpool kickstart a mammoth season in true party style.

The statement reads: "Blackpool Rocks was always committed to being the first big live event, In Blackpool, for the first Saturday following the government moving to Stage 4 of re-opening.

"Since the announcement on Monday evening we’ve been making plans to reschedule the show to Saturday 24th July 2021, the first Saturday following the planned re-opening.

Fatboy Slim will headline Blackpool Rocks on July 24 at Winter Gardens

"We are just in the process of finalising these plans and will be making a further announcement later this week."