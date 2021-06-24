Preston College Dance: Unlocked - Live on stage at Preston Guild Hall

Preston College Dance: Unlocked will be live on stage at Preston Guild Hall

The show is a collection of pieces in a range of styles created over the last academic year, both in the college dance studios and also during lockdown over zoom.

When the impact of the pandemic hit in March 2020, 86 students were preparing to go to Excel in London to perform on the Main Stage at Move it, which was cancelled with less than 24 hours’ notice.

During lockdowns, students and staff have been creative in zoom classes while dancing in their kitchens, gardens garages or anywhere else they could find space.

They showed great resilience and adaptability, improving their digital skills, taking part in online showcases and working as one team to try to keep everybody positive.

There is, however, no substitute for performing live, and The Preston Live Festival is the chance for them to do that on a big stage, finally unlocked.

Jane Tudor, head of School - Visual Performing Arts at the college, said: “Preston’s College is absolutely delighted to be part of Preston Live Festival.

“We have been blown away by the positivity and creativity of our PCD learners and staff during the pandemic and are very pleased to be able to share this show with the people of Preston.

“This is a vibrant show which highlights what a huge amount of talent we have among the young people studying in our city.

“As a college, we are immensely proud of them, and so pleased the festival has given them a chance to perform live”.