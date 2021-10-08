Rock On The Variety Show - Blackpool: Who's performing, where can I buy tickets and everything else you need to know

What is Rock On The Variety Show?

The Bobby Ball Foundation is hosting an evening of star-studded variety performances to celebrate the life and legacy of Bobby Ball. Bobby’s long-time stage partner Tommy Cannon will be accompanied on the night by a host of actors, comedy stars and singers who are all coming together to raise money for Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion and Blue Skies Hospitals Fund.

Where and when is it taking place?

Sheridan Smith will be performing at Rock On The Variety Show

It will be held on Friday, November 12, at the Blackpool Opera House and starts at 7.30pm.

Which stars are taking part?

Olivier and BAFTA award winning actress and singer Sheridan Smith, people’s tenor Russell Watson, musical theatre boyband Collabro, Blackpool’s very own The Nolans and Spandau Ballet’s Steve Norman will all perform on the night. There will be comedy routines from Jason Manford, ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle, Bobby’s sons The Harper Brothers as well as Jonnie Casson and Phil Walker. Bobby’s former Mount Pleasant co-stars Sally Lindsay, Sue Vincent, Ted Robbins and Dan Ryan will all perform together, as will TV stars Sherrie Hewson and Cheryl Fergison. There will also be performances from Fylde-based artists who all knew and loved Bobby, including D3VA featuring Tracey Jordan, Caz Kay and Diane Lee Carol, Peter Anthony, Mark Jay, Paul McCormick, Paul Dobie, Kel Wood and Jane Dean. The NHS North West Ambulance Choir will also perform and will be accompanied by the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra. Organisers have also promised some surprise performances on the night.

How much are tickets and where can I get them?

Comedian Jason Manford will perform at Rock On The Variety Show

Tickets cost from £25 and can be bought from the Blackpool Opera House.

How can I get there?

You can find detailed instructions how to get there here.

What's been said about the event?

The late, great Bobby Ball

Bobby's widow Yvonne said her beloved Bobby would be thrilled at the line-up for the show.

She said: “I am absolutely blown away by the artists who have all agreed to perform in Bobby’s memory.

“To see that stage filled with people who are helping raise money for the charities that were so close to Bobby will be very special."