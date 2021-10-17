Slimefest 2021: Fleur East, Diversity, Max and Harvey, Kid Rain, Wes Nelson and Blessing Annatoria on stage for Nickelodeon Slimefest at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena
Pop stars Fleur East, Kid Rain, Max and Harvey and Bafta award winning dance group Diversity joined thousands of excited youngsters in Blackpool for the return of Nickelodeon Slimefest.
Artists Wes Nelson and The Voice UK star Blessing Annatoria also joined the fun and chaos for the family event at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena - which saw young fans showered in gooey slime.
Paris Fury, wife of title winning boxing champion Tyson Fury, also joined the festival with their young family after returning from Las Vegas where she had been supporting Tyson in his victory against Deontay Wilder in their thrilling heavyweight championship rematch.
