Toploader and Republica take top billing at next month's Rivington Music Festival

Toploader

Previously held in 2018 and 2019 as a one-day event, organisers of the bigger 2021 festival - taking place from July 16-18 - have booked quality heritage acts to maximise ticket sales and are also holding a Friday Legends Night from 7pm on the 16th, featuring broadcasting legend and patron of Rivington Terraced Gardens, Mark Radcliffe, Bez from the Happy Mondays, Clint Boon from Inspiral Carpets and XS Manchester, and local DJ John William Leather.

New for 2021 is a VIP bar with a Japanese theme to tie in with the historic Japanese Garden.

Seating up to 90 at any one time, the bookable table service bar features a Japanese-inspired drinks menu.

Hot and cold refreshments will also be on sale throughout the festival, with bars provided by Northern Monkey.

The Saturday line-up from 1pm – 10:30pm, features: Republica, Red Electrick, Good Foxy, Driftwood, Jeremiah Ferrari, Joe McAdam, Pete McDonna and Be My Band.

From Sunday 1pm –10:30pm, Toploader, Design Rewind, Magari, TVOD, Ellysse Mason, Taylor Paisley-French, Casper Mason and Marc Winstanley will be on stage.

Projects manager at Rivington Terraced Gardens, Andrew Suter, said: “We’re excited to be able to hold the music festival after being hit by lockdown restrictions that have had a huge impact on our fundraising.

"This music festival is the first of many events we have planned. We’re looking forward to welcoming crowds and supporters of the Gardens and rewarding them for all their help in keeping

us going through these tricky times.”

Mark Radcliffe said: “Summer wouldn’t be summer without festivals. It’s fantastic news that the Rivington Music Festival can go ahead, bigger and better than before. We’re confident that it’ll raise a good portion of the funds needed to keep up the good work of the volunteers in maintaining the glory of this unique corner of Britain.”

Adult tickets are available from £14, child tickets from £6, weekend tickets are also on sale. To book tickets visit www.rivingtonterracedgardens.org.uk

Regarded as one of Britain’s most important historical gardens, Rivington Terraced Gardens were conceived and built by Lord Leverhulme, the soap magnate and founder of Lever Brothers (now Unilever) with the help of British garden designer, Thomas Hayton Mawson, between 1905 and 1925.