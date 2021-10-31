Totally Locally Chorley Halloween Market Spooktacular
Chorley's Halloween Market Spooktacular takes place in the Town Centre today from 10am-4pm.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 8:39 am
Visitors will be treated to a best dressed wizards and witches competition, best pet competition, slime potions and explosions, a pumpkin trail, food and drink.
With free parking, the box office will be open from 11am-noon for anyone wishing to purchase tickets.
With the support of Chorley Council, Totally Locally Chorley, will be organising a series of themed market days.