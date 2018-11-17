Chorley gearing up to host North West exclusive national photography exhibition

A national photography exhibition is coming to Chorley this month - and is the only place in the North West to host it.

The British Wildlife Photography Awards (BWPA) exhibition will be at Astley Hall from Saturday, November 24 displaying a number of stunning photography captures including from bats to beetles and spiders to squirrels.

Goose Barnacles

Chorley Coun Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, said: “This exhibition always proves really popular and it is a real coup for us to be the only venue in the North West hosting it.

"Some of the photography skills on display are absolutely amazing and it is well worth seeing whether you are a keen photographer or someone who just enjoys looking at brilliant pictures.”

The overall winner of the BWPA competition is an amazing photo of a bat using an infrared camera and lighting system that was 14 months in development.

The exhibition will be open Saturdays and Sundays between 10am and 4.30pm (last admission 4pm) from Saturday November 24 until Sunday December 30.

Contrails at Dawn

It will open later (at 12 noon) on the first and last weekends.

Admission is £2.50 for adults, 6-15 years £1 and children under 6 are free. There will be an opportunity to buy associated merchandise and car parking is free at Hallgate.

For more information visit astleypark.co.uk