Georgia Toffolo: I'm a Celeb has cleared my skin

Georgia Toffolo has said her skin has cleared up for the first time in over 10 years after her stint in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

The Made In Chelsea star, who was crowned the queen of the jungle in Sunday's finale, said the experience has helped to boost her confidence after years of struggling with bad skin and hiding it behind layers of make-up.

The 23-year-old told ITV's This Morning: "I've really struggled with my skin for the best part of 10 years.

"If I'm being honest, I kind of hid for the last four years doing television behind make-up and I never would have admitted that if I was sat here before I did the jungle.

"I wear a lot of make-up to cover up my spots and, yes, that is just me."

She said she thinks she might be allergic to something in her daily life and that getting away to the Australian jungle for three weeks has improved the appearance of the skin on her face.

"The amazing thing about the jungle, I'm obviously allergic to something because my skin hasn't been like this since I was 12 years old," she said.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield suggested it was down to the staple I'm A Celebrity diet of rice and beans and the absence of additives, and Holly Willoughby joked that Toffolo might be allergic to Chelsea.

Toffolo also defended her decision to take make-up into the jungle with her.

"I don't want (the spots) to come back and I'm glad it's been spoken about, and, yes, I did take in foundation and I'm not ashamed to say that I do cover up my spots," she said.

"Lots of people get them but I found it very embarrassing over the years, and really the only people that have seen me without make-up are my family, best friends and flatmates."

Following her jungle win, which saw her beat the likes of Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas and comedian Iain Lee to the title, Toffolo said she wants to use her fame boost to encourage younger people to engage more with politics.

She said: "I've spoken about politics a lot over the years and my main issue that I championed was just general engagement in politics.

"Challenge me on Twitter and if you don't agree with me, great, but tell me why you don't agree with me.

"I think sometimes with politics, young people especially have become disillusioned with it, because they can't relate to it, there's a lot of snobbery and people are a lot older."

Toffolo said she thinks that some people "laugh" at her interest in politics "because reality television doesn't go hand-in-hand with it" or her "blonde hair", or that she goes out "quite a lot".

She added: "Maybe that is the way forward - embracing people that might not have an interest."