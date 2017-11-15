I'm A Celebrity 2017 line-up confirmed

The official line-up for this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has been confirmed by ITV.

Boxer Amir Khan, Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine and Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas are among the stars going into the jungle for the reality TV series, along with Boris Johnson's father Stanley Johnson, Made In Chelsea's Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo and Saturdays singer Vanessa White.

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi, YouTube personality Jack Maynard, ex-footballer Dennis Wise and Rebekah Vardy, the wife of footballer Jamie Vardy, will also take part in the programme, which begins on Sunday.