Oksana’s strictly professional at Preston’s Guild Hall

Strictly Come Dancing’s Oksana Platero has been announced for the Dance to the Music UK tour that’s coming to Preston’s Guild Hall on Saturday January 13.

Oksana was a professional on the 2016 series of Strictly where she made the quarter finals with Judge Robert Rinder.

Oksana’s husband, Jonathan Platero, will also be joining the cast of eight dancers and two singers – so get ready for amazing lifts, breathtaking routines and beautiful costumes.

Dance to the Music has been created by Kristina Rihanoff and stars fellow Strictly professional Robin Windsor and X Factor singer Christopher Maloney.

The professional pair have joined forces once more after Kristina took time off to have a baby with rugby player and Strictly dance partner, Ben Cohen.

The show tells the story of 100 years of dance through time – not just all of your favourite Ballroom and Latin, but Breakdancing, Contemporary, Hip-Hop, and more.

A spokesman said: “Kristina and Robin resume their electric partnership to captivate you with their gorgeous routines, with Oksana and husband Jonathan performing some jaw-dropping lifts that will leave you on the edge of your seat.”

Tickets for the January 12 show in the Grand Hall, Preston Guild Hall, are £53.50 for a Meet & Greet, Standard £33.50, £29.50, £26.50 (Concessions £2 off except for the Meet & Greet)

To book tickets call the Box Office on 01772 80 44 44 or visit www.prestonguildhall.com for more details.