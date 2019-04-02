Preston's Caribbean Carnival in steel band aid appeal

Caribbean Carnival organisers are still well short of their £30,000 target with just 12 weeks to go before Preston’s most colourful procession is set to hit the road.

Despite generous support from Arts Council England, event bosses are continuing to appeal for donations to make sure the 45th anniversary party lives up to expectations.

The procession through Deepdale is a big crowd-puller.

“We still have a way to go to finalise the full event,” said Tracey Harris, chair of the carnival committee.

“We have to raise in the region of £30,000 to cover infrastructure costs.

“The Arts Council funding has to be spent on artistic and performance elements, so it means we will be able to employ carnival artists to create new large piece costumes and have live performers on the stage and in the procession.

"The committee concentrates on matters such as barriers, toilets, etc.”

This year the Caribbean Carnival clashes with Preston’s other big West Indian event, the Windrush Festival, now in its seventh year.

Both are insisting on Sunday June 23 to mark the first National Windrush Day on the 22nd.

Carnival organisers have revealed that, but for support from Arts Council England, Awards for All, UCLan, Community Gateway and McDade Roberts Accountants, they could have been forced to cancel their event this year.

“Without funding the carnival could not have gone ahead,” said Tracey.

“We would have no new costumes and would have to rely on stage acts performing for little or no payment.

“Other elements such as DJs, steel bands, visiting dance troupes and sound systems would have had to be cut from the event.”

In a bid to raise more cash the carnival will stage a One Park, Ten Sounds music event on Moor Park on the Saturday.

Donations are also being taken on a special Just Giving page.