The Greatest Show in town at Christmas

The Greatest Christmas lights switch on show will be top of the bill in Chorley this month.

Comedian Zoe Lyons, community acts, circus performers and a fantastic singalong show under the theme of the worldwide phenomenon The Greatest Showman will launch the town’s Christmas celebrations with a bang.

Chorley town centre is the place to be on Saturday, November 17, for a festive festival of entertainment - all organised by Chorley Council.

The show will start at 3pm on the Christmas stage on Market Street with the best local acts taking to the stage alongside performers from Inspire Chorley Youth Zone and Chorley Live.

Then at 4pm, professional costumed singers and dancers will perform a greatest show opener with a stunning medley of songs from the original movie soundtrack.

Following this, the audience will be invited to participate in a sing-along karaoke before The Rapide Brothers - a duo of comedy circus performers take over to get everyone filled with Christmas cheer and laughter.

The night will come to a spectacular end with The Greatest Show act performing live on stage before they gather alongside comedian Zoe Lyons to switch on the town’s lights and transform Chorley into a twinkling winter wonderland.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council with responsibility for events said: “Chorley’s Christmas lights switch on is a spectacular event which gets everyone feeling the warmth of Christmas. This year we have moved away from inviting a TV celebrity to do the switch on to bringing a popular comedian and the biggest film of the year to Chorley so that all of the family can join in the fun and festivities. With local acts, circus performers, professional dancers and big singers, the show will appeal to all ages and will bring the fun to Chorley town centre for a Christmas lights switch on event with a difference.

“Zoe Lyons is bringing her Christmas show to Chorley Little Theatre on Saturday 17 November and it’s fantastic that she will also be helping us switch on the town’s lights.

“We hope that everyone is looking forward to enjoying the festivities, which also include some festive market stalls at the top of Market Street and along Fazakerley Street and we’re looking forward to seeing Chorley packed out to kick-start the festive season in style.”

Stand-up comedian Zoe Lyons is a regular on panels shows such as Mock The Week, and has also appeared on Celebrity MasterChef.

Everyone is welcome to come along to Chorley’s free Christmas light switch on which begins at 3pm with the big switch on at 5pm.

Parking is free in all town centre car parks after 1pm every Saturday but visitors are being asked to remember that the Flat Iron car park is a two hour maximum stay car park even in the free periods.

For more information on events and activities in Chorley this Christmas, visit checkoutchorley.com/christmas