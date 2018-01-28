The Return of Wallace and Gromit

Wallace and Gromit could return to the big screen despite the death of the great Peter Sallis.

Creator Nick Park revealed on a visit to Preston that he has plans to bring back the duo 12 years after their last movie The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

Photo Neil Cross Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park hosting a private screening of his new film 'Early Man' at Preston Odeon for friends, family, and 80 people from the Sir Tom Finney Soccer Centre

“I do have more Wallace and Gromit ideas in my head,” he said. “I would love to get back to Wallace and Gromit.

“So I think, yes, we could see more of them in the future.”

Peter Sallis, who had been the voice of Wallace since the first film A Grand Day Out in 1989, died last year at the age of 96.

Four-time Oscar winner Nick, who hails from Walmer Bridge near Preston, said: “Peter’s death was very sad.

“He has been such a gem throughout the years. He was so unique in his sound and his voice quality and character.

“They are hard shoes to fill.”

Nick was back in Preston on Saturday to host the northern premiere of his new feature film Early Man.

He invited family and friends to a special screening of the movie at the Odeon on the city’s docklands. Children and young people from the Sir Tom Finney Soccer Centre were also at the cinema.

The film had its London premiere last weekend and has been in UK cinemas since Friday.