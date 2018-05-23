Witness city's best artists at work at Harris Museum's 'Art Zoo' project

Turner Prize-winning artist Lubaina Himid will be one of many artists taking part at the Harris Museum’s ‘Art Zoo’.

The event is “an absurdist event that will give visitors to the Harris a glimpse into an exciting and vibrant world”, according to organisers, allowing the public to rub shoulders with Lubaina as well as the likes of printmaker Kathryn Poole and sculptor Jack Woodward who will demonstrate their skills to crowds.

Watch Lubaina demonstrate her artistic flair.

The event is running alongside Ms Himid’s Hard Times show, ending next month.

Creator of Art Zoo, Jane Elizabeth Bennett, said: “Art Zoo will offer a unique glimpse into a rarely seen and little-understood world.

“As well as being able to observe Lubaina live at work, visitors will be able to watch Kathryn Poole draw, process and print lithographic aluminium plates - a lithographer is a truly unique and rarely sighted artist.

"Jack Woodward, winner of 2017 Lancashire Arts Festival will be sculpting, playing and building within the galleries. Jack is an engaging artist and his friendly nature makes him a unique specimen.

“Using unique materials he developed himself, Rob Mullender makes rubbings of three dimensional objects – trying to capture all their details from all directions, producing an unreliable map of the object’s surfaces.

“Tina Dempsey is a collage and installation artist who will be responding to the Harris collection.

“Explore the artist’s habitats, learn about their social hierarchies and behaviours and watch them as they create work.

What does an artist really ‘do’ in order to make artwork? What are their habits and habitats? Are their habitats thriving and endangered? What is their favourite food and what does it mean to be a practicing artist? Did you know that the lithographic process can take over seventy hours?

"Art Zoo aims to answer all these questions and more.”

The show takes place on Saturday at the Harris from 10am to 4pm.

The Hard Times exhibition is free and open seven days a week. Art Zoo guided tours can be booked at reception on the day. Four tours will run throughout the day at 40 minutes each.