Beer lovers: Your dream pint flavour is closer than you think

A brewery has invited beer lovers to create their fantasy pint - by asking them to submit the most bizarre flavours they can think of.

The competition has been launched in the UK after enjoying success in Sweden where a Bourbon Barrel-Aged Jalapeño Imperial Stout was crowned as the top beer idea.

Let your imagination run riot

Other flavours put forward include raspberries and MAPLE SYRUP.

Innis & Gunn is searching for a beer lover with creative flair to collaborate on next 'Imagine & Gunn' limited edition barrel aged beer.''

The UK will be able to share their flavour ideas to Innis & Gunn at www.innisandgunn.com until midnight on Friday 17 November.

A shortlist will be put to a public vote to determine the winning brew, which will be announced in December 2017.