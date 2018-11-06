Chorley Christmas lights switch on 2018: Dates, parking and who will be performing - everything you need to know about this year's event

The countdown has begun for this year's Chorley Christmas lights switch on.

And this year organisers are trying something a little different for the town's big Christmas celebration.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council with responsibility for events said: “Chorley’s Christmas lights switch on is a spectacular event which gets everyone feeling the warmth of Christmas.

"This year we have moved away from inviting a TV celebrity to do the switch on to bringing a popular comedian and the biggest film of the year to Chorley so that all of the family can join in the fun and festivities.

“We hope that everyone is looking forward to enjoying the festivities, which also include some festive market stalls at the top of Market Street and along Fazakerley Street and we’re looking forward to seeing Chorley packed out to kick-start the festive season in style.”

Here is everything we know so far:

When is the big switch on and what time will it start?

The event is set to take place on Saturday, November 17, 2018, with the showing starting at 3pm.

Where will the event take place?

Chorley's Christmas stage will be on Market Street in the heart of the town.

Who will be performing?

On the night there will be comedian Zoe Lyons, comedy circus duo The Rapide Brothers, community acts and a fantastic singalong show under the theme of the worldwide phenomenon The Greatest Showman.

Will there be free parking?

Parking is free in all town centre car parks after 1pm every Saturday but visitors are being asked to remember that the Flat Iron car park is a two hour maximum stay car park even in the free periods.