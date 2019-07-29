Chorley Flower Show 2019

Chorley Flower Show 2019: 28 beautiful pictures from one of the region’s largest home and garden events

Thousands of visitors beat a path to Chorley over the weekend for the town’s award-winning flower show.

The popular two-day event was staged at Historic Astley Hall on Saturday and Sunday for one of the region’s largest home and garden events.

Keith Birks setting up the Cottage Garden

1. Chorley Flower Show

Keith Birks setting up the Cottage Garden
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
For garden lovers there were displays from the countrys top exhibitors with many gold-medal winners from the top RHS shows.

2. Chorley Flower Show

For garden lovers there were displays from the countrys top exhibitors with many gold-medal winners from the top RHS shows.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Award winning sweet pea grower Bryn Edwards. nine

3. Chorley Flower Show

Award winning sweet pea grower Bryn Edwards. nine
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Plants of the prickly variety.

4. Chorley Flower Show

Plants of the prickly variety.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7