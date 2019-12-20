Chorley Little Theatre to open new sister venue in early 2020

The team behind Chorley’s premiere theatre is going full steam ahead with its plans for a second performance venue.

Chorley Little Theatre is currently converting its neighbouring property into an additional performance arts venue for plays, musicals, dance and music, and comedy and drama.

The venue was home to the former Hyatt restaurant but has been earmarked by theatre operations director, Ian Robinson, and his team as an opportunity to expand.

Ian said: “Hopefully we can be open by the end of January in to the start of February. When it’s done it will be great but it’s a lot of hard work right now, with funding coming from ticket and bar sales.”

The Theatres Trust has backed the plans, submitted to Chorley Council’s planning department in late November.

In a letter to the council, National Planning Adviser at the trust, Tom Clarke, said: “We welcome efforts by theatre owners and operators to improve their facilities.”

The extension will form part of the theatre’s Spend A Penny’ campaign to raise £1,000 to upgrade its lavatory facilities so that they fall in line with the complex’s expansion plans, with the total only £65 short of the target as of last Friday.

As part of the upgrade, the theatre took delivery of six new toilet units last Thursday – five unisex and one disabled – all of which will go in the Hyatt extension in early 2020.

Regarding planning permission, Ian said: “We’re hoping there wont be a problem.

"We’ve been working with the council for the last two years so this is the culmination of it all.”

To donate visit uk.gofundme.com/f/chorley-theatre-spend-a-penny