A little extra Strictly Come Dancing magic at Blackpool Madam Tussauds

Strictly fans can get up close and personal with some of the show’s stars as doors open on the new Strictly experience at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool today. (July 19)

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were in the resort recently to unveil their new waxworks which take pride of place next to judge Craig Revel Horwood in the new attraction, which welcomes visitors of all ages to enjoy som Strictly sparkle on their visit to Madame Tussauds.

Strictly Come Dancing presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman with their new waxworks at Madam Tussauds in Blackpool

The waxworks are the centrepiece for the attraction’s new Strictly Come Dancing area, and includes replicas of the dance floor, judges desk, and glitter ball trophy.

Claudia said: “We love visiting Blackpool every year, it has a long association with the show and it seems only right that it will now play permanent host to a little bit of Strictly magic.”

The experience offers fans a chance to participate in the glamour with a walk along the red carpet before the opportunity to take a Strictly Come Dancing opening credits-style picture of themselves.

The second area, whisks guests onto a replica set-up of the Strictly Come Dancing TV studio where they’ll feel like the stars of the show.

Visitors to the 'Strictly studio' at Madam Tussauds can be part of the set

The third and final area gives guests a sneak peek backstage into the show’s glittering costume wardrobe.

Strictly Come Dancing has a long association with Blackpool. Every series the show’s celebrity contestants and professional dancers alike battle to make it to the live spectacular from the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, long seen as Britain’s home of ballroom dancing.

Tess Daly, said: “Reaching our Blackpool shows is a goal of every Strictly Come Dancing contestant and every year the entire team looks forward to returning to the home of British ballroom dancing. It’s beyond exciting to think that we’ll now be in the town all year round and we’re honoured that Madame Tussauds Blackpool has added Strictly Come Dancing to the experiences and stars it has to offer.”

Matthew Titherington, general manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, added: “Strictly fever always spreads through the town when the show returns to Blackpool each year and we’re delighted to make that fantastic feeling a permanent part of our attraction.

“Guests of all ages – and all dancing abilities – will be truly amazed by what we have to offer and we can’t wait to open our new in-house ballroom doors to the public so they can take to the floor and meet Strictly Come Dancing stars themselves.”

