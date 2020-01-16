From Mallorca to Costa Del Lancashire comedian Ignacio Lopez says he can't wait for his first trip to Blackpool with gig at Comedy Station

Dashing Spanish/ Welsh actor and stand-up Ignacio Lopez, known for his sketches for BBC Sesh will bring his new year show to the Comedy Station at Blackpool Comedy Club this weekend on January 17 and 18.

Fresh off the back of his festive comedy fiesta the comedian who has been wowing audiences internationally with his individual style since 2010 will headline two nights on a bill alongside Sully O’Sullivan, Danny Sutcliffe and Ryan Gleeson.

A frequent headliner and MC in top comedy clubs all over Europe, Ignacio also performs regularly at corporate functions, private shows, military gigs, sports dinners and festivals.

Ignacio said: “Very excited for my first trip to Blackpool.

“I’m told it is very much the pleasure capital of the UK and a popular holiday spot so I’m looking forward to visiting the sites and comparing it to Mallorca, where I grew up.”

In 2015 Ignacio sold out solo festival performances in Edinburgh, Brighton, Reading, Cardiff and Neath.

A year later he produced and hosted a comedy series for Made Television called ‘Comedy Sheep Stand-Up’, which was the first show to be broadcast across the UK network in a primetime weekend slot.

It was in 2018 Ignacio began writing and producing sketches for BBC Sesh, Wales’ new online platform. His videos have amassed more than 15 million views and his jokes featured in TIME Magazine, The Poke and The Last Leg (Channel 4).

The show kicks off at 7pm both nights with tickets £13

For more information contact the Comedy Station on 01253 381 381.