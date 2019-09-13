Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague revealed as celebrity to switch on Leyland Christmas lights

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has been revealed as the celebrity who will switch on Leyland's Christmas lights this year.

Molly-Mae, ​20, was a runner-up in this summer's ITV smash hit reality series.

The 'social media influencer', from Hertfordshire, was the first female contestant to enter the Love Island villa.

She was one-half of the show's runner-up couple, alongside boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae's online popularity has soared since her appearance on the ITV show, and she now has more than 3.3 million Instagram followers.

She is also a former beauty pageant contestant, and has been crowned World Teen Supermodel in the UK division of the competition in 2016.

The Love Island star will flick the switch on Leyland's Christmas lights on Saturday, November 23.