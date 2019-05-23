Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Fun with Betsy BumbleBee, Samlesbury Hall, from Monday, May 27

Betsy Bumblebee is back again for the best family fun you’ll find in Lancashire. Hear her very own stories and find the clues around the Hall to complete the quiz - for free. Plus there’s the Mayflower playground and play trail, a menagerie of animals and the Bee Centre. See www.samlesburyhall.co.uk for details.

May Half Term Activities, Rufford Old Hall near Ormskirk, from Tuesday, May 28

The days are warmer, evenings are longer and May half term is the perfect time to head outdoors and let nature revive you - and on Tuesday you can join the National Trust garden team at Rufford to plant some seeds to take home and watch them grow. Thursday brings kite making (£2) while on Friday and Saturdayou can kick off your shoes and try the sensory trail in the paddock. Normal admission charges apply. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk.

Tony Law, The Dukes, Lancaster, Thursday, May 30

Accents, observations, shouting, clowning, a space bear puppet, bad music, falling and white face paint all feature in the latest show by the Canadian-born comedian who won the 2012 Chortle Award for breakthrough act - 14 years after starting out in the business! Suitable for ages 14 and over, advance tickets cost £10 online at www.dukes-lancaster.org.

World of Wine, Holiday Inn, Preston, Thursday, May 30

Chile is one of the newest wine countries to export to this country and is improving in leaps and bounds in quality. Their wine offers some of the best value quality wine on sale in Britain and Chile has been described as the perfect place to make wine by Spanish wine mogul Miguel Torres. Argentina, on the other side of the Andes, has an entirely different climate and has its own grape varieties in the shape of Malbec and the wonderful aromatic Torrontes. Try at least six of these great wines with The Lancashire Wine School. Tickets are £25, book online at www.thelancashirewineschool.com.

Changing Man, The Mill Tavern, Higher Walton, Friday, May 31

Changing Man is the second of five concerts taking place over the summer in the newly refurbished Secret Garden to the rear of The Mill Tavern on Cann Bridge Street. The first half of the evening will be a tribute to Paul Weller while the second half will feature hits of The Jam. Doors open at 6.30pm and advance tickets are £5 on 01772 437081.