Ever heard of Duvet Dancing? Now's your chance to try it

But if you don't fancy Duvet Dancing, there's plenty of other events taking place over the coming days.

PAID: Anna Daly: Duvet Dancing, Lancaster, Saturday, February 23

Learn more about coding and computers with Raspberry Jam

Duvet Dancing is a new participatory dance performance piece created for young children (six months to three years) and their grown ups. It invites you in to meet their playful dancer and settle into simple sensory movement play. Immerse yourself in children’s first language of movement: you meet, you greet, you watch, you play. Go roll and lull around in the soft clouds of their lullaby space, lose yourself in the wonder of simple things and each other. It’s at Lancaster Arts at Lancaster University from 11am until 12pm. Admission is £2.50 - £3.50.

PAID: Brief Encounter, Blackpool, Sunday, February 24

The Regent Cinema in Blackpool is showing their first showing on 35mm for 50 years. And what a film they have picked - Brief Encounter. Returning home from a shopping trip to a nearby town, bored suburban housewife Laura Jesson (Celia Johnson) is thrown by happenstance into an acquaintance with virtuous doctor Alec Harvey (Trevor Howard). Their casual friendship soon develops into something more emotionally fulfilling than either expected. Curtain up is 7.30pm and ticket prices vary.

PAID: Riddle at Casino Royale Murder Mystery Dinner, Lytham, Saturday, February 23

Collabro are on the road, and are heading to Blackpool's Winter Gardens

It’s time to be both shaken and stirred as you join the super secret agents from MI4 on a mission to Montenegro to uncover a Spectre agent and steal the Maguffin Microchip from a Russian Spy. Will you use your licence to thrill to solve this crime or when the chips are down will you be scuppered by the double talk and double agents? Head to the Glendower Hotel in Lytham to solve the mystery during a three-course dinner. Tickets are £40. Call 01253 723241 to book.

FREE: Tabletop Games Night, Preston, Saturday, February 23

Back after a short winterval, Tabletop Games Night is the fun, friendly opportunity to play games old and new with others. Bring a game you know or learn a game you don’t. (Or bring a game you don’t know and learn a game you do...) It’s up to you. Takes place at Bamber Bridge Methodist Church from 7pm until 10pm. This is a monthly games night, running on the third Saturday of every month. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/bamberbridgemethodistchurch/

FREE: Raspberry Jam, Preston, Saturday, February 23

Enjoy a mixed bill of dance with VERVE in Lancaster

Head to Fulwood Library on Garstang Road, Preston, for this Saturday morning digital making event, along with other children, adults and families - from beginners to expert - to take part in some free workshops and drop-in activities using Raspberry Pi computers and Microbit. They positively welcome beginners of all ages who would like to learn more about computers, software, programming or hardware development. No additional equipment is required. Runs from 10am until 12.30pm.

PAID: Collabro, Blackpool, Saturday, February 23

After the success of last year’s huge sell-out theatre tour, Collabro will be performing at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens. Collabro, the world’s most successful musical theatre group, met in 2014 for their first rehearsal at a London pub, just a month later went on to rouse the whole of Hammersmith Apollo into a standing ovation during their first ever public performance of ‘Stars’ for the Britain’s Got Talent judges. Catch them from 7.30pm. Tickets start from £19.50. Call 0844 856 1111 to book.

PAID & FREE: Harlequins Preston Arkham Horror LCG Event, Preston, Saturday, February 23

Learn about gypsy life with this film entitled Romany Rai

This is a Harlequins Preston Arkham Horror LCG Event. You will be playing the Nights of the Usurper event scenario. Please take with you: A prepared investigator and tokens. There are only have three paid spots for this event, all other spot are totally free. Paid spots are £5. There are three play mats for the paid spots, this will be organised on the day of the event. Please be at the store on Manchester Road and ready to play for 1.30pm. For more details please contact the store on 01772 251336 or pop in.

PAID: A Modern Classical Mosaic, St Annes, Sunday, February 24

Chorale Amici present a Modern Classical Mosaic. There is something for everyone in this concert, which includes a variety of modern version of well-known texts. The choir will be performing pieces by Karl Jenkins, Howard Goodall, Bob Chilcott and Ola Gjeilo. Musical Director is Alisair McKenzie, with mezzo Soprano soloist Victoria Littl. Tickets are £5 (free to under 18s and students. It’s at St Annes Parish Church from 3pm. Proceeds to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

PAID: Fairy Jars, Preston, Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24

Brockholes Nature Reserve’s regular drop-in craft sessions with a nature or environmental theme take place throughout the year. This weekend you will be designing and making your own Fairy Jar. There is no need to book, just go along. Sessions at 10am until 12pm and then 1pm until 3pm. The doors will close between 12pm and 1pm. Admission is £3.50 per jar, pay on the door. You may get a little messy, so go dressed with that in mind. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

PAID: Lancaster Circular, Lancaster, Sunday, February 24

This is a circular walk around Lancaster leading from the suburbs, through countryside, fields and woods, through the city up to the castle, through Williamson Park and back. The walk is a good mix of different environments ensuring you see Lancaster from all its different aspects. The meeting place in Bentham Road - please park considerately on Benham Road/Winmarleigh Road (LA1 4LG). Walk leader is Wendy Guest. Visit www.ramblers.org for more information.

PAID: VERVE: Mixed Bill, Lancaster, Monday, February 25

This year VERVE present an ambitious programme of bold new dance work created by internationally-acclaimed and award-winning choreographers Joan Clevillé (Catalonia), Maxine Doyle (UK) and Ben Wright (UK), alongside a restaging of Shutdown by Noa Zuk (Israel). Experience an evening of physically charged and refreshingly original dance, performed by dance artists on the cusp of their professional careers. See where dance is right now, and where it may go next. Catch it at Lancaster University on Monday from 8pm.

PAID: On the Sixth Day God Created Manchester, Blackburn, Saturday, February 23

With classic Hacienda tunes spun by the Legendary Graeme Park and live performances from Rowetta and K-Klass, join host Bez for a club night like no other - On the Sixth Day God Created Manchester. Expect DJ sets from the legend that is Graeme Park and a DJ set and live performance from K-Klass. At Blackburn’s King George’s Hall on Saturday.

PAID: Romany Rai, Lancaster, Wednesday, February 27

From an early age, filmmaker Tom Lloyd travelled with his father Walter to Appleby Fair, the largest Gypsy horse fair in Europe. Lloyd began filming the journeys in 1995 - his extraordinary footage about the horses, horsemen and travelling life is combined with previously unseen film taken by the Gypsies themselves in the 1960s. With unrivalled access to Gypsy and Traveller culture, Romany Rai weaves together candid conversations, stunning images and gritty fireside music sessions. Catch it at Lancaster University on Wednesday from 6pm. Call 01524 594151 to book.

FREE: Learn Spanish, Preston, Monday, February 25

Fancy speaking a bit of the lingo on your next trip to Spain or South America? Head to Cafune in Preston and learn with them over a coffee in a fun and relaxed Latin American atmosphere. Get to know the culture, the food and the music. There’s a free taster session on Monday, from 10am until 11.30am. After that sessions takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays, 10am until 11.30am, with packages available to suit you.

FREE: Flash Mobs, Accrington, Saturday, February 23

Hyndburn Arts will create a number of flash mob experiences throughout Saturday, to include a “Statue challenge” and a dance. The statue challenge includes a large group of performers and will be filmed. The dances involve a number of dance groups learning the same dance routines and ‘randomly’ performing it.