Fame is the game as hit show comes to Blackpool's Opera House

Popular show Fame the Musical is coming to Blackpool this summer as part of its 30th anniversary tour.

The spectacular will be staged at Opera House for five nights in August.

Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film, the international stage hit sensation follows the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts.

Like the film, it follows the students as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life.

This bittersweet but uplifting story explores the issues that confront many young people today, with themes such prejudice, identity, pride, literacy, sexuality, substance abuse and perseverance.

Fame the Musical has seen seven West End runs since opening on Broadway in 1988 and continues to be one of the best loved musicals across the world.

Fame will be presented by Selladoor Worldwide, producers of Footloose, Avenue Q , Little Shop of Horrors and Flashdance – The Musical, with Adam Paulden & Dan Looney.

With casting to be announced, Fame will be directed and choregraphed by Nick Winston with design by Morgan Large

David Hutchinson, executive creative director of Selladoor says: “This new tour for 2018 celebrates the 30 years since the premiere of the Broadway production and will very much have its roots in the style and nostalgia of the original musical.

“We are dedicated to bringing large scale theatre to as broad an audience as possible across the UK and internationally, and we’re delighted to add another classic musical to our ever-growing portfolio.”

Featuring the Oscar-winning title song and a cast of outstanding dancers, singers, musicians and rappers as they transform from star struck pupils to superstars.

Tickets for the shows, from Monday August 13to Saturday August 18 are on sale now at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk for more information.