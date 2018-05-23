Five star frenzy as new owners revamp Pulcinella's

A much-loved Chorley Italian restaurant is being restored to its former glory thanks to new ownership.

Pulcinella’s in Cowling Brow was taken over my Joanne Wilson and Gareth Etherington in late March this year after deeming the opprtunity too good of an opportunity to miss out on.

Joanne, a former Frederick’s Ice Cream employee at its Wigan branch, said: “It’s a long-established Italian in Chorley and being from there I thought it would be a great challenge.”

Joanne’s partner, Gareth Etherington, is a builder by trade and has been using the days to bring about new and improved changes to its interior and exterior before working in the restaurant on the evenings.

Gareth said: “We realised that it needed quite a few things doing to it.

“It’s had new flooring and a extractor fan, with lots more to come.

“We will take the old seating out because it’s a bit dated and will replace it with new chairs and tables.

“I’ve been doing 16 hour days from first thing in the morning and then coming back in the evening for restaurant opening.”

Gareth explained that the restaurant has undergone a full industrial clean, both inside and outside, as part of the restaurants ambition to turnaround a one star rating obtained under previous ownership.

And an inspection on Monday, May 14, by food hygiene officials awarded the restaurant the highest score of five stars.

Gareth said: “We’re absolutely chuffed to bits. It’s exciting and a happiness with all the jobs we have been doing. It’s all coming together.

“The place has been running since 1986. We are just trying to keep it alive and give something back to the community.”

