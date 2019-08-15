Fleetwood Museum

Here are the top five affordable museums in Lancashire

If you want to learn about the Romans, or what life was like working in a textile mill, check these museums out.

And they won't break the bank either.

Watch the weaving technicians demonstrate how to turn cotton into cloth on the heritage looms and see the steam engine Peace.'Open Thursday to Saturday, noon until 4pm.'Entry 3pounds adults and 2pounds concessions. Children free.

1. Queen Street Textile Mill Museum, Burnley

Watch the weaving technicians demonstrate how to turn cotton into cloth on the heritage looms and see the steam engine Peace.'Open Thursday to Saturday, noon until 4pm.'Entry 3pounds adults and 2pounds concessions. Children free.
ugc
Buy a Photo
The community museum, run by a charitable trust, explores the history of Fleetwood and has family friendly displays. Entry is 3pounds adults, 2pounds concessions and children free. Open Tuesday to Saturday 10.30am to 4pm April to November

2. Fleetwood Museum

The community museum, run by a charitable trust, explores the history of Fleetwood and has family friendly displays. Entry is 3pounds adults, 2pounds concessions and children free. Open Tuesday to Saturday 10.30am to 4pm April to November
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The hangar retains many original features and the visitor centre ensures the sights, sounds and equipment of the era are brought back to life.'Open the first Sunday of the month March to October 10am until 4pm. Adults 3.50, children 10 to 16 2.50, under 10s free.

3. Hangar 42 Visitor Centre, Blackpool Airport.

The hangar retains many original features and the visitor centre ensures the sights, sounds and equipment of the era are brought back to life.'Open the first Sunday of the month March to October 10am until 4pm. Adults 3.50, children 10 to 16 2.50, under 10s free.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Harris Museum, in Preston, has new and frequent changing exhibitions, with childrens activities.'The current exhibition (until August 26) is about Vikings craftsmen and Writing: Making Your Mark: Pop-up Exhibition.'Entry is free.

4. Harris Museum, Preston

Harris Museum, in Preston, has new and frequent changing exhibitions, with childrens activities.'The current exhibition (until August 26) is about Vikings craftsmen and Writing: Making Your Mark: Pop-up Exhibition.'Entry is free.
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2