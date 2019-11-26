Kaiser Chiefs announce two new live shows for 2020 tour

Kaiser Chiefs have announced a further two shows will be added to their 2020 UK arena tour after the sell-out success of their live dates.

The indie rock band who earlier this year released their seventh album duck will set out on their their highly anticipated tour in January and will play a gig at Blackpool Empress Ballroom, supported by Razorlight, on January 24.

The four-piece have now added another two shows to the 14 date tour with shows at Manchester Castlefield Bowl on July 3 and a second date at Halifax Piece Hall on Sunday July 5.

Frontman Ricky Wilson, Andrew Whitey’ White (guitar), Peanut (keyboards) and Vijay Mistry (drums) released the album in July. Ricky said: “It’s undeniably fantastic and undeniably Kaiser Chiefs, ”

Fifteen years into their career, he added the band are hitting new artistic peaks. He added: “It’s more exciting than it’s ever been."

“Every time there’s a big obstacle, it just gets blown away in the wind like a dandelion. We’re still selling out arenas but under the radar. We can make albums forever.”

Tickets now on sale from www.gigsandtours.com & www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

