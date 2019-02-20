Last minute dessert ordering is a piece of cake at Safias Dream Desserts in Leyland in this takeaway review

Unexpected guests can be pesky things, especially on a Sunday afternoon.

So when the in-laws appeared, looking peckish, they found a kitchen of a man who hadn’t quite got around to stockpiling for Brexit yet.

A selection of cakes

Truth be told, I hadn’t even stockpiled for Monday.

Luckily, there seems to be an ever popular trend these days for dessert takeaways, and one such sweet emporium happens to be right on my doorstep in Leyland.

Order through Just Eat, or with a welcome 20% off via their own website, Safias Dream Desserts could save the day, and they’ll even deliver until around 10pm.

I’m not sure who needs cake at 10pm on a Sunday night, but the menu is so vast I deduced that they allowed some extra browsing time for you to make up your mind and still have your cake and eat it on the same day.

There are enough delights to put Willy Wonka to shame, from crepes to fondue, ice cream to smoothies, cakes, shakes, puddings and cheesecakes.

The waffles alone come in a mind-boggling array of styles; Canadian, American, Cinnamon, Strawberry, milk chocolate, white chocolate, nutty, marshmellowy - and it doesn’t stop there.

Once you’ve made a decision, you’re faced with another exhaustive list of extras to satisfy your sugar craving; three types of chocolate sauce, maple syrup, crushed Ferrero Rocher, flakes, brownies, lemon, M&Ms etc etc.

You could even have extra sugar. Sugar!

Can I order yet? No! Here’s another list of add-ons.

Because after all that chocolate and waffle and sugar, you’re going to need a chocolate bar; a Crunchie maybe, an Aero or perhaps you’ve still some room for a Galaxy bar.

After an age of deliberation then, we amassed our impromptu afternoon tea.

My curiosity led me to a white Belgian chocolate and raspberry cookie dough, with fresh strawberries from the add-on list.

Served warm, the buttery dough was luscious and soft, and generously drizzled with white chocolate sauce. I wasn’t for sharing.

My guests, who know their way around a tea room, would be harder to please with a carrot cake and lemon drizzle cake, but I’ve never known them so quiet.

Father in law had a glazed look on his face as he emitted the odd squeal of delight, while the three-layered carrot cake filled and topped with cream cheese frosting and hazelnut pieces didn’t even survive untouched while I attempted to take a photograph of it to accompany the review.

Meanwhile my better half had plumped for a four layer fudge cake, which came with all the optional extras, as well as custard or mint custard.

As we reminisced about bowls of green sludge at school, we realised none of us remembered it fondly enough to become reacquainted.

Instead, the chocolate sponge sandwiched with chocolate and white chocolate fudge icing, white chocolate chips and brownie pieces was treated to a few secs in the microwave and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

All in all, Safias turned out to be a perfect destination for an afternoon’s sweet treat. Just don’t take an indecisive person.