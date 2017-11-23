Artists pay tribute to modern musical icons at the Grand Theatre

There’s a triple bill of tributes to singing sensations at the Grand Theatre this weekend.

Tonight sees Katie Markham don the black dress of Adele to front the new show Someone Like You- The Adele Songbook, which features the smash hits Make You Feel My Love, Set Fire To The Rain, Someone Like You, Rolling In The Deep, Hello and the multi-million seller Skyfall.

Tomorrow night Joseph Sansome will pay emotional tribute in Fastlove - A Tribute To George Michael.

A spokesman said: “The show is packed with crowd pleasing anthems.

From the Wham classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the 80s album Faith, plus the awesome tunes of the 90s and noughties.

And rounding off the weekend on Sunday night, there’s Paul Metcalfe starring as Rod Stewart in Some Guys Have All The Luck, paying tribute to the rock icon.

The show features songs from Rod Stewart’s time with The Faces, as well as a full concert production with classic hits including Maggie May, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy, You’re in My Heart.

Call 01253 290190 to book.

ADELE / GEORGE MICHAEL / ROD STEWART

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Tonight, tomorrow & Sunday