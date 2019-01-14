Band call goes out as three day music festival returns

The bands are back . . .

Croston Fest 2019 will take place on the weekend of March 1 to 3.

The call has gone out to talented musicians to sign up to the three-day music festival which is hosted by the village.

Excited organisers have urged bands to take part in the festival which will raise money for this year’s chosen charity, St Catherine’s Hospice at Lostock Hall.

All proceeds from wristband entry sales will go

to the charity which has helped many families within the village.

Last year, more than 40 acts performed at a varity of venues – including pubs, clubs, community centres and churches – throughout the village.

The festival featured everything from Abba to a ukulele band, a gospel choir and a full brass band.

Derian House Children’s Hospice was the chosen charity for 2018.

The annual festival was originally organised to raise funds for the Croston Relief Fund, which set up in the wake of the devastating floods that hit the village on Boxing Day 2015.

Organisers said they wanted to ‘bring a little happiness back to the village’ with money raised going towards the Croston Relief Fund.

The festival was a big hit and has now become an annual event.

If you would like to play at this years festival, volunteer some time to help sell wristbands, or would like to help with social media and live streaming the weekend, you can email crostonfest@gmail.com to get involved.

More details of confirmed line ups will be released nearer the time, say organisers.