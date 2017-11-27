Band on top of the world for party gig

Blackpool’s not short of impressive venues when it comes to places for bands to play.

But for those on the up in the music business, there’s one exclusive stage to aim for.

And for the second time, The Assist will play at the top of Blackpool Tower as part of the town’s HMV store exclusive Christmas party night.

Just 50 tickets will be available to the public for the gig, with support from Blackpool indie band The Lonely Valentines - previously The Refreshers.

HMV Blackpool manager Neil Carpenter said: “Our Christmas party dream was the top of Blackpool Tower, one of the UK’s most in demand young live bands and a chance to showcase local talent – the dream is reality and we are delighted that a select few can join us for a unique night that only Blackpool can provide.”

The Assist, from Walsall, played the top of the Tower with HMV back in 2014 and are excited to return after a year which has seen them play Leeds and Y Not festivals, as well as supporting Ratboy and Blossoms, and being hailed as ‘Birmingham’s next big thing’ by Radio X.

A spokesman for the band said: “There is no better place than Blackpool at Christmas time, even more so when you are invited to perform at the top of the Tower, this has to be the highlight of what has been a very influential year.”

Blackpool Music Festival will be providing the sound system and DJs between band sets.

The gig takes place on Saturday, December 9 with tickets on sale now.