Gospel choir proves the lifeblood of BGT

They may not have won Britain’s Got Talent, but gospel choir B Positive proved to be the lifeblood of the show.

So many people logged on to register as donors on the NHS Blood and Transplant website as a result of their performance in Sunday’s final that it crashed.

Preston-based choir member Ronald Clarke said: “The response has been absolutely incredible. Our sole intention for taking part in BGT was to encourage more people to sign up to give blood. So even though we didn’t win the show, we won anyway.”

Head judge Simon Cowell picked B Positive (inset) as the wild card entry for the Grand Final after they narrowly missed out in the semi-finals. The choir was set up by the NHS to raise the profile of the blood donor scheme, particularly among ethnic minority groups. Ronald, 58, said: “Hopefully we’ve done that.”