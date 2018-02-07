Kendal Calling announces huge line-up for 2018

The award winning festival Kendal Calling have announced a huge line-up for their 13th year.

There are some interesting surprises too, as big-name headline bands and an exciting suppoting bill are heading to the fields this summer for an unmissable weekend of music, arts, comedy, food and drink in the beautiful Lake District.

With 2017 selling out just one week after announcing the line-up fans are encouraged to snap tickets up quickly to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are on sale at kendalcalling.co.uk

Festival Director Andy Smith said “We’re thrilled to be heading into our 13th year and can’t wait to head back to the Lake District for one of our biggest line-ups ever”.