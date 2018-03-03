Mel C to Spice up Prestfest

Spice Girl Mel C is aiming to spice up the lives of Preston folk when she headlines this year’s Prestfest concert.

The superstar singer will be performing her exclusive DJ set to crowds on the city’s Flag Market on Saturday May 5 - two weeks before the Spice Girls are reported to be reuniting for the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

And Liverpool-born Melanie, one fifth of the world’s biggest selling girl group, can’t wait to warm up for that in front of an appreciative northern audience.

“It’s going to be great to play my 90s MixTape set in Preston,” she said after news of the event was released early today.

“I’m really looking forward to Prestfest - northern crowds know how to party.”

The concert is part of a super Flag Market double header that day. Earlier catwalk king Gok Wan will be presenting Fashion Rocks - an afternoon of style fusing high street names, independent brands and new designs with an eclectic soundtrack.

Gok, who hosted a student event in the city’s St George’s Shopping Centre in October, will be on stage with a team of international models parading “must have” male and female looks for all ages.

The Fashion Rocks show is free (11.30am -4.30pm) and is sponsored by St George’s and Fishergate Shopping Centres.

Gok said: “I’ve been to Preston before I love the city. It’s got a vibrant eclectic mix of clothing brands and people.

“My team and I can’t wait to rock up on May 5 and showcase some awesome looks for the guys and girls of Preston this spring.”

The double header is organised by Preston’s Business Improvement District (BID) with support from city centre businesses. Mark Whittle, from BID, said: “We’ve put together two outstanding events to promote our city and its businesses and bring together thousands of people to celebrate our award-winning status.”

After Fashion Rocks the Flag market will be transformed into a concert arena for annual Prestfest event, celebrating the city’s Purple Flag award-winning night-time economy sector.

Alongside Mel B, retro European dance DJ, SASH! will take to the decks to give a different dynamic to the event. SASH! has amassed more than 65 gold and platinum awards performing around the globe.

Also confirmed are Cafe Mambo Ibiza resident DJ Ben Santiago and sax sensation Loverly Laura.