Rock ‘n’ rollers ready to raise the roof at Grand

A new music show will take rock ‘n’ roll fans back to the golden days.

Lipstick On Your Collar brings a live tribute to the classic hits from the 1950s and 1960s to the Grand Theatre, Blackpool, next month.

Nicola Seeking-Smith and the Lipstick On Your Collar band

The ‘exciting new show’ promises to ‘lift the roof off’ the Church Street theatre with its soundtrack from the golden era of timeless jukebox classics.

From the birth of rock ‘n’ roll through to the Merseybeat sounds and beyond, expect tight harmonies, excellent vocals and plenty of dancing in the aisles.

The show will include hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black, Sandi Shaw and many more musical legends.

Taking inspiration from the iconic fashions and style of the time and performed by a full live, six-piece band, the two-hour show will take audiences on a fun-filled musical journey through the years from Rock Around The Clock and the birth of rock ‘n’ roll in 1955, through to the Beatles and the resulting British Invasion in 1964, with accompanying nostalgic video footage throughout.

Buddy Holly

Lead singer Nicola Seeking-Smith said: “We’re really excited to be bringing Lipstick on Your Collar to Blackpool.

“Our band contains some of the country’s top musicians and singers, all of whom are massive fans of the era so we’re extremely proud of the show.

“The 50s and 60s are such an iconic period of time and we hope that our portrayal of this fantastic music will have people singing along and dancing in the aisles!”

Tickets cost £21.50 from www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01253 290190.