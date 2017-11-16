Talent comes to town

The world’s most successful musical theatre group, Collabro, are heading to the resort on their third headline 29-date tour.

Read more: Entertainment



2017 has already been a huge year for Collabro, who are managed by Lytham-based Cuffe and Taylor.

Fresh from completing a summer tour with Cliff Richard; Jamie Lambert, Michael Auger, Matt Pagan and Thomas Redgrave have performed across the globe to standing ovations, from the US, Japan and Canada and released their third studio album Home, which reached the Top 10 in UK Album chart.

Their third headline tour has seen them joined by very special guests classical singer Carly Paoli and acclaimed British singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna.

Plus it has been announced that a local choir in each city will join Collabro to perform a selection of much loved tracks.

Collabro said: “We are thrilled to welcome the very accomplished Carly Paoli as Special Guest on our 2017 ‘Home’ UK Tour.

“Her voice is stunning and we cannot wait to perform some huge songs alongside her this autumn.

“We are so excited to be performing with 29 amazing children’s choirs from across the UK.

“As children, all four of us were members of local stage schools or choirs and the training and grounding it gave us certainly contributed to our journey into becoming Collabro.”

· Collabro will be playing at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday night at 7pm.