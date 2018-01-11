Top Fylde coast impresarios seeking singers

Fylde coast concert promoters Cuffe and Taylor are seeking young singers for a top upcoming TV and recording project.

The company behind the Lytham Festival and who work with star names such as Sir Rod Stewart, Little Mix and Collabro says it is looking for boys with unbroken voices from the area.

They must be aged between nine and 13 and able to sing with confidence to a high standard. A good ear for harmony is preferable.

A spokesman said: “Experience and training is welcomed, but not essential. We are looking for boys with bags of confidence who can hold a tune.”

Email at casting@cuffeandtaylor.com to find out full details of how to apply.

Recording opportunity

Boys sought for top project with rehearsals on January 27 and 28, and February 3, 4 and 8.