Young Rock ‘n’ Roll Stars are set to burn up the Viva stage in Blackpool

Blackpool’s young rockers Tongue Of Fire, who’re winning praise for their alternative tracks and new takes on classics, will support one of the country’s top tribute acts tomorrow night.

Noasis – The Definitive Oasis Tribute Band – plays Viva Blackpool’s first all-standing gig-style performance, and went on the search for a little-known act to support them.

Noasis to play Viva Blackpool

Tongue Of Fire is made up of five 13 and 14-year-olds, who initially formed in 2012 at Up-Beat Rock Academy – finding their current line-up in 2016.

They’ve already played regular sets at The Waterloo Music Bar and are taking part in the Blackpool Music Run in September.

Promoters Hot Vox London have recently signed them, and have entered them into the popular vote competition to win a slot at the Isle Of Wight Festival later this year as well as promoting them across the capital.

Formed by die-hard Oasis fans back in 2006, Noasis are hailed as more than a tribute band, they are Oasis in a parallel universe, ’ recreating their top hits Wonderwall, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory, Some Might Say and many, many more.

Tickets cost £10.

NOASIS

Viva Blackpool

Tomorrow, 8pm

01253 297297