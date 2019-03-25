Preston Salsa king and world dance champion Phil Kaila to host charity dance extravaganza ‘Dancing for Kylan-J’ in Chorley

World Salsa dance champion Phil Kaila will take to the floor with a very special partner this Saturday in Chorley for a memorable charity event.

Little Layla Thomas, 9, will be the star of the show when she makes her Salsa debut alongside the Preston dancer Phil at St Joseph's Centre in Chorley.

Layla is putting on the dance extravaganza to help raise vital funds for specialist equipment for her little brother Kylan-J , who was born with an extremely rare muscle disorder Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

Phil, who runs Salsa North West and who works alongside Layla's nannie Helen Thomas who is a fellow salsa instructor was inspired to get involved and help give Layla a night to remember.

Phil said : "Layla had first come up with the idea of having her very long hair cut off to raise money for Kylan-J and also to donate her hair to kids with cancer to help other children.

"I wanted to invite Layla, who does so much helping her mum Amy caring for Kylan-J, to an event and help get behind Layla and support her fundraising. She is an amazing big sister,

Kylan-J was diagnosed with SMA - the dancing for Kylan-J event takes place on Saturday March 30

and Kylan is a very handsome little boy. He needs 24 hour support and medication which he gets from his amazing family. Kylan needs so much support and special equipment that we would like you to join us and make a contribution to his funds, no matter how small, or how large.

"Layla makes her mum Amy proud every day with her support for Kylan-J. Layla helps Amy look after him. Amy provides 24 hour care for Kylan which includes monitoring his oxygen, heart and making sure his airways are clear. Amy and her mum Helen have had to be trained in using the equipment and in CPR and first aid."

Helen has been giving Layla a crash course in Salsa ready for her big show and the evening at the club in Harper's Lane, will also include a raffle and music with DJ John Seddon

Tickets are £10 on the door and the evening begins at 8pm, Saturday March 30