Project Feed Chorley: Four mile park run organised hoping to raise thousands for warehouse appeal

A festive four-mile fund-raiser has been organised to raise money for the Project Feed Chorley campaign, organised by the Guardian, Chorley FM, and Chorley FC.

Race organisers the Montane Lakeland 50 and 100 are bringing the Astley Park Festive Four to the town park on Sunday, December 30, to raise vital funds towards the campaign to build a new warehouse for the LW Storehouse food bank at the LivingWaters church in Bolton Street.

LW Storehouse co-ordinator Carol Halton

Food bank co-ordinator Carol Halton said the trail race organisers initially got in touch over a £300 donation to the food bank.

Carol said: “It’s so exciting. They give to charities regularly so they wanted to help a local food bank, giving us £300.

“They didn’t know about our campaign, so when we asked if we could put the money towards the warehouse they were fine with it.

“Then out of the blue they said they had managed to raise another £1,000 and then in an email this weekend, they told us about this event. We never expected anything like this.”

The event is hoping to raise around £3,000. Once the total has been hit the food bank is planning on hosting a coffee morning in the food bank’s cafe for all businesses and people that have donated to the warehouse.

• To sign up to the run visit www.epicevents.co.uk/epicroadruns/astley-park-festive-4

• Chorley FC is hosting a Christmas Shopping evening tonight (Tuesday, December 11) to raise money for the campaign, as well as a Retro Christmas Party on Thursday (December 13)

• To donate visit www.gofundme.com/project-feed-chorley