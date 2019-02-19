Scouts and guides to return to the stage for Chorley Capers' smash show

Scouts and girl guides from across Chorley will bring the town together for their 19th show of music and laughter.

The Chorley Capers, made up of more than 90 youngsters from the district’s uniformed organisations, is bringing its biannual musical production back over three days next month.

The spectacular, which is coming back to St Michael’s CE High School in Astley Road, will bring hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Beauty and the Beast and We Will Rock You – along with a number of short sketches too.

Every show also aims to acknowledge an anniversary of an important historic event; with this year’s show honouring 50 years since the first moon landing and 100 years of suffrage.

A show spokesman said: “Whether you are watching, performing or assisting in making it happen these performances really do bring Chorley together.”

Chorley Capers was founded in 1980 after a member of the Scouts district team, Gareth Rook, suggested the district scouts and guides got together and put on show.

The Girl Guides divisional commissioner at the time, Rhoda Parkinson, was involved with Chorley Little Theatre, which was integral in the birth of the Chorley Capers. Their first show was performed in 1981.

Guide leader Rachel Simm said: “I take part in Capers to meet old friends, to make new ones and to get the opportunity to be on stage. My favourite bit is getting to show everyone all of our hard work when we finally get in front of an audience.”

The show returns on Wednesday March 20, Friday March 22 and Saturday March 23.

• To buy tickets phone 01257 460000 or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/chorley/st-michaels-school-chorley