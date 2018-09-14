Special limited-edition pack of Jelly Babies launched

Peace Babies
Peace Babies
Share this article

100 years on from the end of the First World War, Maynards Bassetts is partnering with Help for Heroes for a very special anniversary.

In celebration of the end of the First World War in 1918, George Bassett & Co. produced Peace Babies – what would later become the confectionery classic we all know as Jelly Babies.

READ MORE: Sweet shop favourite was born in Lancashire
Now, to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One, Maynards Bassetts has designed a special limited-edition pack of Peace Babies available at Tesco. Aiming to raise over £25,000 for Help for Heroes*, the money raised will help us support those who put their lives on the line for us to have a second chance at life for them and their families.

Archivists at Mondelez trawled through records and found a rare surviving copy of an export list mentioning the sweet treat. Thought to be from the 1920s or 30s, this shows a 'hundred-weight' (100lb or 45kg) of Peace Babies listed for sale in '4lb wood boxes', for the grand total of 68 shillings. This would be the equivalent of £139.60 in today’s money!

It is thought that these were on sale until a shortage of raw materials put a stop to production during World War Two. In 1953, they were relaunched as Jelly Babies - the rest, as they say, is history!

Available at selected Tesco stores and www.tesco.com while stocks last

*A 5p donation from the sale of each product sold in Tesco and www.tesco.com between 05/09/2018 and 06/11/2018 will go to Help for Heroes Trading Ltd, which gifts all its taxable profits to Help for Heroes (a charity registered in England and Wales , number 1120920 , and in Scotland SCO44984).