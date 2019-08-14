Stars pay tribute to Blackpool's adopted son entertainer Joe Longthorne at emotional funeral at Sacred Heart Church

Actors Ricky Tomlinson and Tony Barton
Actors Ricky Tomlinson and Tony Barton
A host of celebrities paid their respects to Joe Longthorne during a poignant funeral service in his adopted home in Blackpool.

Some of the big names from the UK's entertainment industry joined hundreds of mourners to say good bye to the showbiz 'legend.'

The Nolan sisters Anne, Linda and Maurenn

Royston Vasey stage name Roy 'Chubby' Brown

Bobby Ball

Darren Day

Actress Alice Berry

Rose Marie

Roy Walker gave an emotional eulogy

Ricky Tomlinson

Maureen Nolan

